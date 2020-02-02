Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, pre-made food and beverage items primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program and other third-party platforms. Luckin Coffee Inc. is based in Xiamen, the People’s Republic of China. “

LK has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Luckin Coffee in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Luckin Coffee from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:LK opened at $32.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.53. Luckin Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.84 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 557.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,238,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,628,000 after acquiring an additional 744,842 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,133,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,537,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luckin Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,640,000.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luckin Coffee (LK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com