Luke Atkins Acquires 307,692 Shares of Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) Stock

Altech Chem Limited (ASX:ATC) insider Luke Atkins acquired 307,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,846.12 ($21,167.46).

ASX ATC opened at A$0.09 ($0.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18.

About Altech Chem

Altech Chemicals Limited focuses on producing high purity alumina used in the production of synthetic sapphire. It holds 100% interest in a kaolin deposit located in the Meckering, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Australia Minerals and Mining Group Limited and changed its name to Altech Chemicals Limited in November 2014.

