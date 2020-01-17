Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.90 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.41.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $243.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 9,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

