Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LULU. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $216.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.41.

LULU traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $241.25. 1,319,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,439,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $230.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.28. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,310,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after purchasing an additional 990,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,063,552 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,552,000 after purchasing an additional 519,269 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

