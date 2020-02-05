Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) in a report issued on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $231.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.17.

LULU traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.99. 1,354,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day moving average of $208.37. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.70.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

