Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $229.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LULU. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.03.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $243.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,138.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

