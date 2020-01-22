Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lumentum in a report released on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.82. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $78.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -123.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.20. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $84.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 2,178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after buying an additional 1,311,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 431,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,022,000 after buying an additional 381,575 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,017,000. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,614,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 165.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 302,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 188,354 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,043 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

