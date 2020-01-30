Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Short Interest Up 22.7% in January

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,148.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,331.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,083 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,280. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Lumentum by 106.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,116. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -123.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $84.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 17.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.71.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

