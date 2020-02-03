Lumentum (LITE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Lumentum to post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lumentum to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $75.77 on Monday. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.27, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on LITE. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.71.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total value of $184,003.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,089,103.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

