Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities increased their target price on Lumentum from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.44. 953,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,528. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.16 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Reinhardt sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $59,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5,481.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Lumentum by 466.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Lumentum by 31.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Lumentum by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

