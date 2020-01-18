Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Raised to $93.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.84% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lumentum’s FY2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Shares of LITE opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Lumentum has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $449.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 22,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,763.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,344,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 41,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,888.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,148.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,970 shares of company stock worth $10,399,043 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lumentum by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lumentum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in Lumentum by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 21,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

