Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.00 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LITE. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lumentum from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lumentum and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.53.

NASDAQ LITE traded up $9.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,454,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.49. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -137.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

In other Lumentum news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $256,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $58,095.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911 in the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?