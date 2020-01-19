Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.04

Lundin Gold Inc (TSE:LUG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.04 and last traded at C$8.99, with a volume of 89182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.80.

LUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$9.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.40, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts expect that Lundin Gold Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total transaction of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

