Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.25. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.16.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$5.46 and a 52-week high of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. Also, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,800. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $799,960 in the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Story: Correction