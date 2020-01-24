Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$9.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.70 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.16.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.32. 1,456,312 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,733,297. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.93. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$5.61 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$711.21 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.460592 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $799,960.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

