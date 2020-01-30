Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Luther Burbank has a payout ratio of 25.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Luther Burbank to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 831 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBC. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

