Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,900 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 123,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

LBC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,547. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $604.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4,503.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

