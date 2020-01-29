Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%.

Shares of LBC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

