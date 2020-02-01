Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.25 Million

Brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to post $98.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.50 million and the lowest is $98.00 million. Luxfer reported sales of $110.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $433.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $426.00 million, with estimates ranging from $424.00 million to $428.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXFR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 396.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.95. The company had a trading volume of 189,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.58. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $422.74 million, a PE ratio of -144.99 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $17.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luxfer (LXFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com