LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $91.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.93. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $97.55.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

See Also: Put Option