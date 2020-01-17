LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.90

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.90 and last traded at $95.70, with a volume of 284391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LVMUY shares. ValuEngine cut LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $243.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.29.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

