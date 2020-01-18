LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Sells $71,265.00 in Stock

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $71,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $439,800.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 4,500 shares of LYFT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $237,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kristin Sverchek sold 30,000 shares of LYFT stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $1,288,500.00.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $88.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average is $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $955.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on LYFT in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on LYFT from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on LYFT from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on LYFT in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LYFT by 2,285.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,329,568 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $218,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,012 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LYFT in the 2nd quarter worth $175,033,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 24.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,758,948 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $115,581,000 after purchasing an additional 343,209 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 112.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $112,564,000 after purchasing an additional 906,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LYFT by 104.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after purchasing an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

LYFT Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

