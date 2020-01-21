LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) & WEX (NASDAQ:WEX) Financial Contrast

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares LYFT and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LYFT -76.34% N/A -45.60% WEX 3.95% 18.86% 4.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.3% of LYFT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of WEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LYFT and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LYFT 2 10 28 0 2.65 WEX 0 3 11 0 2.79

LYFT presently has a consensus target price of $66.21, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. WEX has a consensus target price of $234.69, suggesting a potential upside of 3.90%. Given LYFT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe LYFT is more favorable than WEX.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LYFT and WEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LYFT $2.16 billion 6.42 -$911.34 million N/A N/A WEX $1.49 billion 6.55 $168.29 million $7.64 29.57

WEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LYFT.

Summary

WEX beats LYFT on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders. The company also offers a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for shorter routes; Express Drive program, a flexible car rentals program which connects drivers who need access to a car with third-party rental car companies; and concierge for organizations to manage the transportation needs of their customers and employees. In addition, it integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer various enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.