LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,390,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5,854.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $91.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

