LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.86. 7,267,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,509. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.99. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $68.61 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

