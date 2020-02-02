LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cfra

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Cfra from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.44% from the company’s current price.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

LYB has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $77.86 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $68.61 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $86.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

