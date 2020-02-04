LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $75.50, but opened at $77.86. LyondellBasell Industries shares last traded at $79.08, with a volume of 114,381 shares.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.89.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 278,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 146,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40.

About LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

