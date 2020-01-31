M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

M.D.C. has a dividend payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)