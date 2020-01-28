M.D.C. (MDC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect M.D.C. to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MDC opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $46.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDC. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?