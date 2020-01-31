M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Earnings Results

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of MDC traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,929. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

