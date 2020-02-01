M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $45.18, with a volume of 20234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.81.

The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Cfra upgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after buying an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.91.

M.D.C. Company Profile (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

