M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush increased their target price on M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of MHO traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 187,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. M/I Homes has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.91.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $653.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that M/I Homes will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 362,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

