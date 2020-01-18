M Partners Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Opsens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. M Partners analyst A. Hood now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01).

Opsens (TSE:OPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.87 million for the quarter.

Shares of OPS opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. Opsens has a one year low of C$0.73 and a one year high of C$1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.23.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. It primarily focuses on the measure of FFR in interventional cardiology.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?