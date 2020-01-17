Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 244,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 186.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 39.7% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.79. 1,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,393. Macatawa Bank has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income