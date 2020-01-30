MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates Ltd. (TSE:MDA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates has a 1 year low of C$61.80 and a 1 year high of C$71.00.

MacDonald Dettwiler & Associates (TSE:MDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.53) by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$636.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.96 million.

