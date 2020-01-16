Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Cut to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Macerich from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $25.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,962. Macerich has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.71.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $214.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at $157,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Macerich by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Macerich by 2.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Macerich by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 7.5% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?