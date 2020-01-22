Mach7 Technologies (ASX:M7T) Trading Down 2.5%

Mach7 Technologies Ltd (ASX:M7T)’s share price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.76 ($0.54) and last traded at A$0.77 ($0.54), approximately 307,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.79 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $110.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.67.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile (ASX:M7T)

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data from across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

