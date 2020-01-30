Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million.

MFNC traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.70. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,381. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. Mackinac Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Mackinac Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Mackinac Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

