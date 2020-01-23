Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFNC opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.60.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mackinac Financial will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mackinac Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mackinac Financial by 1,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 410,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

