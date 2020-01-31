Macmahon (ASX:MAH) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Macmahon shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 627,426 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $592.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10.

In other news, insider Michael Finnegan purchased 134,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$32,955.20 ($23,372.48).

Macmahon Company Profile (ASX:MAH)

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining services to clients in Australia and Southeast Asia. It offers surface mining services, including mine planning and analysis, mine management, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

