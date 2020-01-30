MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $117.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the lowest is $114.50 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $121.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $476.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $483.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $522.97 million, with estimates ranging from $500.30 million to $537.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. 3,350,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,577. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.93.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

