MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.99.

NASDAQ MTSI traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,105. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $12.33 and a 1 year high of $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 16,603 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 128,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 25,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after purchasing an additional 106,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

