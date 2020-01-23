MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.36

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.31, with a volume of 17501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.98.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

