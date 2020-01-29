MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. The stock had a trading volume of 144,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,879. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $30.35.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.65.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

