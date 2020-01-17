MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) had its price target upped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.08. 310,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 3.88. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -48.47 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.22% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

