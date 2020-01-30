MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 65440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.99.

In other news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last three months. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,120,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 957,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 106,782 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,591,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,110,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 135,230 shares during the period. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

