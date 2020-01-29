MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.09-0.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $122-126 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.74 million.MACOM Technology Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of MTSI stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.27. 1,206,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,693. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437. 32.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

