MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.08.

MTSI stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.04. 340,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,582. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,422 shares of company stock valued at $172,437 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $91,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

