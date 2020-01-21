Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.34

Shares of Macquarie Group Ltd (ASX:MQG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$145.34 ($103.07) and last traded at A$144.71 ($102.63), with a volume of 166384 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$144.71 ($102.63).

The company has a market cap of $51.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$131.77.

About Macquarie Group (ASX:MQG)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in five segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital.

