Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $95.29

Macquarie Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.29 and traded as high as $99.85. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $99.84, with a volume of 3,006 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.53.

Macquarie Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. is non-operating holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment, and funds management services. The firm acts on behalf of institutional, corporate, and retail clients, and counterparties around the world. It operates through the following business segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Corporate and Asset Finance (CAF), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Macquarie Capital, and Commodities and Global Markets (CGM).

